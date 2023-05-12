Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) vs. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Head to Head Comparison

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Netlist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -35.94% -114.08% -53.22% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 11.12% 9.80% 5.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 6.40 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -22.21 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.13 $111.93 million $2.12 11.54

Analyst Ratings

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Netlist and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Netlist on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.