NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Financial Review

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A NextPlat $11.71 million 2.34 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -3.02

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and NextPlat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats NextPlat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

