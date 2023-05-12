Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.75 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.