Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Fulton Financial worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FULT opened at $9.65 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

