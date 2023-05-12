Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

