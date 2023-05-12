Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 416,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

