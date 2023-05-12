Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.93

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.93 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 523844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

