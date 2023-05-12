Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

