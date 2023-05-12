Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $67.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Down 1.7 %

OLN opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.