Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $199.50 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.