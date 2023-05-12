Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.12 and a 200-day moving average of $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

