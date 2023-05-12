Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

