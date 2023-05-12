Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OVV opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

