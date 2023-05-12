Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

