Palantir Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

