Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.72. 5,012,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,919,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $98,720.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $98,720.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,935 shares of company stock worth $622,594 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -121.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

