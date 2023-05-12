PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

