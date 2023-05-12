PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $25.06 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

