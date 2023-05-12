Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $8.00. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 127,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.85 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

