Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,076,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,917 shares.The stock last traded at $36.37 and had previously closed at $34.88.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

