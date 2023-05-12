Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.