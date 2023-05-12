Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.03 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

