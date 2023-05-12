Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $114.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

