Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

