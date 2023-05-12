Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,096 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $4.91 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $658.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

