Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

