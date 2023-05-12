Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,269 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

