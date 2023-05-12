Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

