Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after buying an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

