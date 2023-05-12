Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

