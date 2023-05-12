Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

