Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $297.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.65. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

