Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

