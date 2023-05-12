Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 810,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $97.77 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.