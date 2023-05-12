Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 810,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:DLR opened at $97.77 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
