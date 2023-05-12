Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.