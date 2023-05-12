Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $147.01 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

