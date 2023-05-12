Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

