Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $303.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.