Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $324.59 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.19 and a 200-day moving average of $316.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

