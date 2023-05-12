Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

VRTX opened at $350.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.62 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.