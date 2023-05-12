Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

