Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,829,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

