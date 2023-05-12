Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 126,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 137,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kroger by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,112,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 881,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

