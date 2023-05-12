Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $258.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

