Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

