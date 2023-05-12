Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

