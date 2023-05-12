Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

ACI stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

