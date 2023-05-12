Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

