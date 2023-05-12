Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

