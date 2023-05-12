Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.